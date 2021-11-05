Quebec adds 571 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec added another 571 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 4,996.

To date, health officials have recorded 428,631 infections and 412,124 recoveries and a total of 11,511 deaths attributable to the virus, including one in the last 24 hours.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations decreased by one with 240 patients requiring treatment. Of those, 57 were in the intensive care unit, six fewer than the previous day.

Of the new infections reported Friday, 362 were in people that were either unvaccinated or less than 14 days removed from a first dose of vaccine.

The latest data provided by the health ministry shows that those who are not vaccinated against the virus are more than five times more likely to get infected than those who are vaccinated and 18.1 times more likely to be hospitalized.

On Thursday 14,683 shots of COVID-19 were administered in Quebec.

To date 90,7 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 88.1 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

