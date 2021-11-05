Menu

Health

Quebec adds 571 new COVID-19 infections, 1 new death

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 11:26 am
WATCH: Despite backlash from some politicians following the health minister's change of plans for a vaccine mandate in the health care sector, a Quebec doctor and patient advocate are calling the move justified. This comes just one day after the minister pulled the plug on plans to make the COVID-19 vaccine compulsory for all health care workers starting Nov. 15. Gloria Henriquez reports.

Quebec added another 571 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the number of active cases in the province to 4,996.

To date, health officials have recorded 428,631 infections and 412,124 recoveries and a total of 11,511 deaths attributable to the virus, including one in the last 24 hours.

Pandemic-related hospitalizations decreased by one with 240 patients requiring treatment. Of those, 57 were in the intensive care unit, six fewer than the previous day.

Read more: Ontario, Quebec worry vaccine mandates will impact health care. These hospitals disagree

Of the new infections reported Friday, 362 were in people that were either unvaccinated or less than 14 days removed from a first dose of vaccine.

The latest data provided by the health ministry shows that those who are not vaccinated against the virus are more than five times more likely to get infected than those who are vaccinated and 18.1 times more likely to be hospitalized.

On Thursday 14,683 shots of COVID-19 were administered in Quebec.

To date  90,7 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine while 88.1 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated.

COVID-19: Montreal bar owners and promoters basking in glory over lifting of restrictions

 

