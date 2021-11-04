Nearly 12,000 pills stole from MacGregor, Man., pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for a suspect after thousands of pills were taken from a pharmacy in the town of MacGregor.

The pharmacy’s owner says it happened sometime in the early hours of October 26.

Close to 11,700 pills consisting of opiates, narcotics and controlled drugs were stolen.

It’s the second report RCMP has received in the last few days of prescription drugs being stolen.

Anyone with information can call the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Secure online tips can also be made at manitobacrimestoppers.com