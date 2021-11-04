Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Nearly 12,000 pills stole from MacGregor, Man., pharmacy

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 11:49 pm
Nearly 12,000 pills stole from MacGregor, Man., pharmacy - image View image in full screen
Global News

RCMP are looking for a suspect after thousands of pills were taken from a pharmacy in the town of MacGregor.

The pharmacy’s owner says it happened sometime in the early hours of October 26.

Close to 11,700 pills consisting of opiates, narcotics and controlled drugs were stolen.

It’s the second report RCMP has received in the last few days of prescription drugs being stolen.

RELATED: Manitoba doctors increasingly prescribing antibiotics inappropriately, study finds

Anyone with information can call the Treherne RCMP at 204-723-2024, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Secure online tips can also be made at manitobacrimestoppers.com

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagPolice tagRobbery tagPharmacy tagprescription drugs tagpills tagMacGregor tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers