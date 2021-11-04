Three charged in high-profile assault on Vancouver police officers at English Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police have charged two men and a youth in a swarming that injured three officers, hospitalizing one, at English Bay last summer.

Anthony King, 26, Chas Verrier, 21, and the minor have been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer for their alleged role in the high-profile brawl in June.

“Thanks to tips from the public, we were able to identify these alleged agitators and arrest them,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a Thursday press release.

“We presented the evidence to B.C. Prosecution Service, which this week approved criminal charges.”

2:31 Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence – Jun 21, 2021

Around 7 p.m. on June 18, beach patrol officers were called to investigate a large fight and possible assault involving 10 people, said the release.

Story continues below advertisement

They arrested and handcuffed one man as they tried to diffuse the situation.

Read more: Investigation into Brothers Keepers gang leads to 27 charges against 6 people

That man caused a disturbance and refused to leave, leading about a dozen others to surround the officers in an “extremely volatile” situation.

In the end, three officers were injured, according to Vancouver police.