Crime

Three charged in high-profile assault on Vancouver police officers at English Bay

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Man arrested, officers injured in altercation at English Bay' Man arrested, officers injured in altercation at English Bay
Vancouver police say the altercation developed as officers responding to reports of a large fight tried to arrest a belligerent man. – Jun 19, 2021

Vancouver police have charged two men and a youth in a swarming that injured three officers, hospitalizing one, at English Bay last summer.

Anthony King, 26, Chas Verrier, 21, and the minor have been charged with assaulting a police officer and obstructing a police officer for their alleged role in the high-profile brawl in June.

“Thanks to tips from the public, we were able to identify these alleged agitators and arrest them,” said Const. Tania Visintin in a Thursday press release.

“We presented the evidence to B.C. Prosecution Service, which this week approved criminal charges.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence' Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence
Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence – Jun 21, 2021

Around 7 p.m. on June 18, beach patrol officers were called to investigate a large fight and possible assault involving 10 people, said the release.

Story continues below advertisement

They arrested and handcuffed one man as they tried to diffuse the situation.

That man caused a disturbance and refused to leave, leading about a dozen others to surround the officers in an “extremely volatile” situation.

In the end, three officers were injured, according to Vancouver police.

