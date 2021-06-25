Menu

Crime

Vancouver police release photos of men who allegedly assaulted officers at English Bay

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 2:19 pm
Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them identify these two men who were down at English Bay on Friday, June 18,. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are hoping the public can help them identify these two men who were down at English Bay on Friday, June 18,. Vancouver police

Vancouver police have released two photos that show two men who allegedly obstructed and assaulted officers during an altercation at English Bay last Friday night.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a large fight when the crowd turned on the officers.

“We believe these men incited the crowd and placed the officers at risk,” said Const. Tania Visintin of the VPD in the release.

Officers with the beach patrol were called just after 7 p.m. on June 18 to investigate a large fight and a possible assault involving 10 people. The officers were trying to diffuse the situation and disperse the crowd when one of the people involved in the incident began causing a disturbance and refusing to leave, police said.

“When the officers handcuffed that man, dozens of beachgoers surrounded them and made a difficult situation even more volatile,” Visintin said in a release.

“We’ve reviewed video clips posted online and have identified two agitators who incited the crowd, assaulted the police officers, and obstructed them as they were doing their jobs.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police ‘reassessing’ approach after large beach parties during COVID-19' Vancouver Police ‘reassessing’ approach after large beach parties during COVID-19
Vancouver Police ‘reassessing’ approach after large beach parties during COVID-19 – Apr 18, 2021

Read more: Man arrested, 3 Vancouver police officers injured in altercation at English Bay

“Video posted online shows this man refusing commands to step back, rushing at the officers, and physically assaulting them while they were struggling to control the suspect,” Visintin said of one of the pictures.

Another man can also be seen in social media videos shoving a police officer as she attempted to escort a suspect through the crowd.

Trending Stories
Can you identify this man?
Can you identify this man? View image in full screen
Can you identify this man? View image in full screen
Can you identify this man? View image in full screen
Police said three officers were injured during the incident and one was taken to the hospital.

Anyone who can identify the two suspects is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: RCMP helicopter called to help police disperse crowd at English Bay

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence' Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence
Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence
