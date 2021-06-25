Vancouver police release photos of men who allegedly assaulted officers at English Bay

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released two photos that show two men who allegedly obstructed and assaulted officers during an altercation at English Bay last Friday night.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a large fight when the crowd turned on the officers.

“We believe these men incited the crowd and placed the officers at risk,” said Const. Tania Visintin of the VPD in the release.

Officers with the beach patrol were called just after 7 p.m. on June 18 to investigate a large fight and a possible assault involving 10 people. The officers were trying to diffuse the situation and disperse the crowd when one of the people involved in the incident began causing a disturbance and refusing to leave, police said.

“When the officers handcuffed that man, dozens of beachgoers surrounded them and made a difficult situation even more volatile,” Visintin said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve reviewed video clips posted online and have identified two agitators who incited the crowd, assaulted the police officers, and obstructed them as they were doing their jobs.”

2:20 Vancouver Police ‘reassessing’ approach after large beach parties during COVID-19 Vancouver Police ‘reassessing’ approach after large beach parties during COVID-19 – Apr 18, 2021

“Video posted online shows this man refusing commands to step back, rushing at the officers, and physically assaulting them while they were struggling to control the suspect,” Visintin said of one of the pictures.

Another man can also be seen in social media videos shoving a police officer as she attempted to escort a suspect through the crowd.

Can you identify this man?. Vancouver police

View image in full screen Can you identify this man?. Vancouver police

View image in full screen Can you identify this man?. Vancouver police

View image in full screen Can you identify this man?. Vancouver police

Police said three officers were injured during the incident and one was taken to the hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who can identify the two suspects is asked to call investigators at 604-717-2541 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: RCMP helicopter called to help police disperse crowd at English Bay

2:31 Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence Vancouver Police say officers are increasingly being targeted for violence