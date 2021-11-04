1 arrested in explosives and firearms investigation: Quinte West OPP

Quinte West OPP have arrested one man in connection with an explosives and firearms investigation.
On Oct. 28, police went into a home on Montrose Road in Trenton after a report of a potential homemade explosive being located.
Police say the device was not a risk to public safety and was removed from the residence.
On Nov. 2, police returned to the residence after it was reported that more suspected explosive devices were found.
The devices were analyzed and removed, and a sawed-off shotgun was also located.
On Nov. 4, the suspect turned himself in to the Quinte West OPP detachment.
Adam Horn, 33, of Quinte West is facing multiple charges, including:
- Making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose – three counts
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – three counts
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – two counts
Horn was held for bail and will appear in a Belleville court on Friday.
