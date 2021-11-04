Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested in explosives and firearms investigation: Quinte West OPP

By John Lawless Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 5:40 pm
Quinte West OPP have arrested one man in connection with an explosives and firearms investigation. View image in full screen
Quinte West OPP have arrested one man in connection with an explosives and firearms investigation. Don Mitchell/Global News

Quinte West OPP have arrested one man in connection with an explosives and firearms investigation.

On Oct. 28, police went into a home on Montrose Road in Trenton after a report of a potential homemade explosive being located.

Police say the device was not a risk to public safety and was removed from the residence.

Read more: Heavily damaged pickup flees Highway 401 crash, Quinte West OPP say

On Nov. 2, police returned to the residence after it was reported that more suspected explosive devices were found.

The devices were analyzed and removed, and a sawed-off shotgun was also located.

On Nov. 4, the suspect turned himself in to the Quinte West OPP detachment.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam Horn, 33, of Quinte West is facing multiple charges, including:

  • Making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose – three counts
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – three counts
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition – two counts

Horn was held for bail and will appear in a Belleville court on Friday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagFirearms tagBelleville tagQuinte West tagTrenton tagQuinte West OPP tagExplosives tagExplosive Devices tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers