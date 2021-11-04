Home building costs on the rise again in Manitoba, association says

It costs roughly $60,000 more to build a house in Manitoba than it did only a few months ago.

Manitoba Home Builders’ Association president Lanny McInnes told Global News supply chain issues are to blame, as almost all construction materials have gone up in price.

“We’re experiencing it all. When we thought we were seeing possibly the end of the lumber price escalation, the next wave of price escalation and product shortages have hit us,” he said.

“Manitoba builders have not been immune to this. It’s really a global issue that our industry is dealing with — the supply chain disruptions, the escalating costs and the resulting delays have really impacted our industry and the customers our industry services.

“It’s not just on new home construction but also renovations as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re seeing rising costs of around $60,000 for the average home being built.” Watch this interview with MHBA's President & CEO @LannyMcInnes to learn more about how supply chain disruptions are impacting the industry: https://t.co/04d83fFA9I — MHBA (@MBHomebuilders) November 4, 2021

McInnes said everything from paint, to windows, to carpets, to garage doors has been delayed in shipping — which drives up costs and slows down construction.

“You name it, we’re running into an issue with it,” he said.

“While we’re waiting for product to come into the market, that does mean that the time it takes for those products to reach us and for a building to get completed is starting to drag on.”

McInnes said there’s no indication that the disruptions will clear up any time soon, and the association’s fall Parade of Homes event was pushed back as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

“We did make the proactive choice to delay this year’s fall parade — usually we have the fall parade in September. This year we’ve moved it back so it’s a little later in the fall, giving our builders extra time, knowing they’re dealing with these supply issues … but also giving them time over the busy construction season to focus on the homes they’re building for their customers.”

1:37 Skyrocketing lumber costs hammering Manitoba builders Skyrocketing lumber costs hammering Manitoba builders – May 6, 2021