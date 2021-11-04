Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Home building costs on the rise again in Manitoba, association says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 12:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Rising costs of home builds in Manitoba' Rising costs of home builds in Manitoba
'We're seeing rising costs of around $60,000 for the average home being built.' The Manitoba Home Builders Association says supply chain disruptions, escalating material costs and resulting delays are hitting the industry hard. We spoke with President and CEO Lanny McInnes on Global News Morning.

It costs roughly $60,000 more to build a house in Manitoba than it did only a few months ago.

Manitoba Home Builders’ Association president Lanny McInnes told Global News supply chain issues are to blame, as almost all construction materials have gone up in price.

“We’re experiencing it all. When we thought we were seeing possibly the end of the lumber price escalation, the next wave of price escalation and product shortages have hit us,” he said.

“Manitoba builders have not been immune to this. It’s really a global issue that our industry is dealing with — the supply chain disruptions, the escalating costs and the resulting delays have really impacted our industry and the customers our industry services.

“It’s not just on new home construction but also renovations as well.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Steel studs, roofing, interior doors’: Manitoba Home Builders’ Association on material price increase

McInnes said everything from paint, to windows, to carpets, to garage doors has been delayed in shipping — which drives up costs and slows down construction.

“You name it, we’re running into an issue with it,” he said.

“While we’re waiting for product to come into the market, that does mean that the time it takes for those products to reach us and for a building to get completed is starting to drag on.”

McInnes said there’s no indication that the disruptions will clear up any time soon, and the association’s fall Parade of Homes event was pushed back as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

“We did make the proactive choice to delay this year’s fall parade — usually we have the fall parade in September. This year we’ve moved it back so it’s a little later in the fall, giving our builders extra time, knowing they’re dealing with these supply issues … but also giving them time over the busy construction season to focus on the homes they’re building for their customers.”

Click to play video: 'Skyrocketing lumber costs hammering Manitoba builders' Skyrocketing lumber costs hammering Manitoba builders
Skyrocketing lumber costs hammering Manitoba builders – May 6, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Supply Chain tagHome building tagManitoba Home Builders Association tagParade Of Homes tagHome Builders tagbuilding materials tagLanny McInnis tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers