Crime

2 arrested after police raid drug trafficking site in east Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 10:15 am
Ottawa police have charged a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with drug trafficking offences. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have charged a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman with drug trafficking offences. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Ottawa man and woman are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home in Vanier on Tuesday and seized a “large quantity of assorted drugs,” including fentanyl.

Police said in a statement Thursday that they raided an apartment in the 200 block of Ste-Anne Avenue after investigating a tip the service received from the public in October.

Read more: Surrey RCMP seize 25K doses of fentanyl following investigation into drug trafficking network

Inside, police said they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine pills, psilocybin and crystal meth as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Marini, 30, and Christine Sabourin, 28, face a series of substance trafficking charges as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

Marini had a court date on Wednesday while Sabourin was released on an undertaking.

