2 arrested after police raid drug trafficking site in east Ottawa

An Ottawa man and woman are facing charges after police executed a search warrant at a home in Vanier on Tuesday and seized a “large quantity of assorted drugs,” including fentanyl.

Police said in a statement Thursday that they raided an apartment in the 200 block of Ste-Anne Avenue after investigating a tip the service received from the public in October.

Inside, police said they found fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine pills, psilocybin and crystal meth as well as various drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Marini, 30, and Christine Sabourin, 28, face a series of substance trafficking charges as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

Marini had a court date on Wednesday while Sabourin was released on an undertaking.

