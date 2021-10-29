Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP seize 25K doses of fentanyl following investigation into drug trafficking network

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 1:28 pm
Surrey RCMP seize 25K doses of fentanyl following investigation into drug trafficking network - image
Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP say a recent drug bust took 25,000 doses of fentanyl off the streets.

Following an investigation into a drug-trafficking network linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, police raided three homes — one in the 12600 block of 97 Avenue, another in the 11700 block of 96A Avenue and another in the 13400 block of Central Avenue — in Surrey on Oct. 13.

Read more: Surrey RCMP seize 29 kilograms of magic mushrooms in Clayton Heights drug bust

Seized items include 2.5 kilograms of bulk fentanyl; 500 grams of cocaine; 250 grams of bulk benzodiazepines; pre-made dealer bags of assorted street drugs; several kilograms of buffing agents and paraphernalia for mixing, cutting and packaging drugs; cellphones; ammunition; a Rolex watch; and around $14,000 in cash.

“This drug seizure is significant as not only has it disrupted a drug trafficking network with ties to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict, there are now 25,000 potentially fatal doses of fentanyl off our streets,” Sgt. Glenn Leeson with Surrey RCMP’s drug unit said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Major drug bust targets Metro Vancouver gangs' Major drug bust targets Metro Vancouver gangs
Major drug bust targets Metro Vancouver gangs – May 13, 2021
