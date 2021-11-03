COVID-19: B.C. reports 430 new cases as 4th wave continues downward trend

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 430 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Wednesday.

The update saw B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases fall to 507, its lowest since mid-August, and left the province with 4,373 active cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, 202 were in the Fraser Health region, 56 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 88 were in the Interior Health region, 37 were in the Northern Health region and 47 were in the Island Health region.

he number of active cases in critical or intensive care remained unchanged at 137. The total number of COVID patients in hospital Wednesday was not available due to a data error.

The hospitalization numbers do not include patients who were no longer infectious but remained in hospital for other treatment — a figure officials have not provided since Sept. 21, despite promises to do so.

As of Wednesday, 90.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 85.5 per cent had received two doses.

People who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5 per cent of new cases over the past week, and 72.4 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 207,120 cases, while 2,192 people have died.

1:56 Third dose necessity of COVID-19 vaccine under scrutiny Third dose necessity of COVID-19 vaccine under scrutiny