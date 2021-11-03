Murder warrant issued for man wanted in Whyte Avenue homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police have issued a second-degree murder warrant for the arrest of Brookes Buffalo, 22, in connection to the death of Andrew Bellerose in August.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, police were called to the area of 82 Avenue and 105 Street where a man was found in critical condition.

The man, who was later identified by police as 24-year-old Bellerose, died at the scene.

An autopsy found the Edmonton man died from a stab wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

Police then released pictures of three persons of interest in Bellerose’s death. The EPS said the trio was at the scene of the homicide.

On Wednesday, EPS homicide investigators announced the murder warrant for Buffalo’s arrest.

He “is known to frequent the Maskwacis area,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brookes Buffalo is encouraged to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.p3tips.com/250.