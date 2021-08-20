Edmonton police seek public’s help in Whyte Avenue homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service has released several photos in hopes the public can help in a recent homicide investigation.

At about 2:15 a.m. Monday, police were called to the area of 82 Avenue and 105 Street where a man was found in critical condition.

The man, who has since been identified by police as 24-year-old Andrew Bellerose, died at the scene.

An autopsy found the Edmonton man died from a stab wound and his death has been ruled a homicide, police said in an update Friday.

Police have now released pictures of three persons of interest in Bellerose’s death. The EPS said the trio was at the scene on Monday morning.

Anyone who can identify the persons of interest is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

