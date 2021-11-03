Menu

Crime

Coroner: Amber Alert called too late in case of Romy and Norah Carpentier

By Raquel Fletcher Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 5:19 pm
Quebec coroner rules SQ waited too long to issue Amber Alert for Carpentier sisters
WATCH: More than a year after their passing, the coroner who investigated the deaths of Norah and Romy Carpentier is saying Quebec provincial police took too long to issue an Amber Alert. As Raquel Fletcher reports, the two young sisters were killed by their father and SQ police waited 18 hours before issuing the alert.

More than a year after their passing, the coroner who investigated the deaths of two young sisters murdered by their father is saying Quebec provincial police took too long to call an Amber Alert.

The disappearance of sisters Romy and Norah Carpentier in July 2020 lead to a massive manhunt outside of Quebec City, which gripped the entire province.

The bodies of the girls, aged 6 and 11, were found three days later.

Martin Carpentier was in the middle of a divorce with the girls’ mother, a fact the coroner believes pushed him over the edge. Carpentier killed his two daughters with a blunt object and then died by suicide.

Read more: Carpentier girls’ mother opens up about tragedy: ‘All I wanted was to go be with my girls’

“Every minute, every second counts in a disappearance,” said coroner Sophie Régnière during a press conference in Quebec City Wednesday morning.

Régnière said the police suspected the girls could be in danger as early as 6 a.m. on July 9th, but didn’t issue an Amber Alert until 3 p.m. — a serious error, she said.

“They should have at least called the media of a disappearance notice of any kind,” she said.

Régnière’s report includes seven recommendations. Among them, she calls on the public security ministry to review the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert and to create a specialized unit dedicated to missing persons within the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Read more: Funeral held for young Quebec sisters as father’s body finally found

“The Sûreté du Québec conducted two debriefings after (the tragedy),” Chief Inspector Patrice Cardinal explained.

As a result, the SQ decided to call Amber Alerts more readily. In 2020, there were two, while this year, there were six.

One of the other concerns highlighted in the report is that it took investigators a long time to determine the girls were missing because they couldn’t find out if they were in the hospital. Staff wouldn’t cooperate due to confidentiality concerns.

The coroner wants the government to change the law to make it easier to share information in the case of an emergency.

Quebec manhunt: Young sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say
Quebec manhunt: Young sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say – Jul 22, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
