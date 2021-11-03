SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Calgary emergency room doctors make emotional music video ‘Wait for Me’

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 5:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary emergency room doctors make emotional music video' Calgary emergency room doctors make emotional music video
WATCH: The Calgary Health Foundation released an emotional music video featuring physicians and COVID-19 survivors. Jackie Wilson has more on the message they hope it sends.

The Calgary Health Foundation released an emotional music video Tuesday, featuring frontline health-care workers and COVID-19 survivors.

The song was written and performed by one Calgary emergency room physician and the images captured by another.

Wait for Me, the song we used on this project, was written at the lowest point of the pandemic, personally,” said musician and songwriter, Dr. Grant Kennedy.

Read more: Calgary ER doctor sings about grief and healing during COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Stress changes you’

Kennedy and Dr. Heather Patterson made the video as a way to process their pandemic experiences and open up dialogue around mental health.

“I surrendered myself to the fact that I was struggling with my mental health and we were struggling as family unit at the time and so it was an outlet for me,” Kennedy said.

Click to play video: 'Uplifting health-care workers with small acts of kindness' Uplifting health-care workers with small acts of kindness
Uplifting health-care workers with small acts of kindness – Oct 8, 2021

The video provides a rare glimpse into the emotional perspective of life on the front lines.

“It’s important we remember we all have a story. We’re all humans behind this.

“Taking the time to photograph and share stories of people is a reminder of our humanity and the shared experience of COVID,” said Patterson, the photographer.

Read more: Alberta researcher focusing on supporting mental health of health-care workers

“This was our opportunity to break through some of the cultural barriers where we don’t talk about how we’re doing and instead offer an emotional response to the pandemic.”

