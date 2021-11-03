COVID-19: N.B. reporting 60 new cases, death of person in their 50s

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one death related to COVID-19, 60 new cases and 71 recoveries on Wednesday.

Public Health confirms the person who died was in their 50s and in Zone 1 (Moncton region).

There are now 458 active cases in the province.

Of the new cases, 47 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated.

There are 19 people hospitalized, including 13 who are unvaccinated and six who are fully vaccinated.

Currently, 85.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated, and 92.7 per cent have received at least the first dose of a vaccine.

Health-care personnel and residents of First Nations communities can already book a third dose of an mRNA booster vaccine. As of this week, people aged 65 and older and school personnel have also been able to book a third dose. In order to qualify for the third dose, six months must have passed since their second dose.

Certain areas of the province remain under a circuit breaker. That includes Zone 1 (Moncton region), most of Zone 2 (Saint John region), the northern portion of Zone 3 (Fredericton region), all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region), and all of Zone 5 (Campbellton region).

CUPE strike impact

The province continues to detail the impact of the CUPE strike on COVID-19 response in New Brunswick.

Some regional health authority vaccination clinics and testing centres have had to cancel or reschedule appointments.

Some rapid test pickup locations have also had to be cancelled.

There are now four “priority groups” for PCR testing.

They are:

those working and living in vulnerable settings, such as a hospital, long-term care facility, correctional centre, First Nations community or shelter

those prioritized by a medical officer of health

anyone who is symptomatic, with priority given to those who are unvaccinated

testing required for travel, although with no guarantee of a 72-hour turnaround for test results

Breakdown of new cases

The 27 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

16 people 19 and under

two people 20-29

four people 30-39

two people 40-49

a person 50-59

two people 60-69

Twenty cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 10 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four people 19 and under

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

two people 40-49

two people 50-59

Six cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The six new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under

a person 20-29

two people 30-39

a person 50-59

a person 80-89

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.

The five new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under

three people 40-49

Four cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other is under investigation.

The two new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

a person 20-29

a person 60-69

Both cases are under investigation.

The 10 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

a person 19 and under

a person 20-29

a person 30-39

four people 40-49

a person 50-59

two people 60-69

Eight cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two are under investigation.