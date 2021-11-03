Menu

Canada

N.B. premier asks to meet Thursday with union representing striking public workers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2021 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands of protesters gather at New Brunswick legislature to support striking public workers' Thousands of protesters gather at New Brunswick legislature to support striking public workers
Thousands of noisy protesters descended on the New Brunswick legislature Tuesday in support of striking public servants. Travis Fortnum has more on the CUPE strike and protest.

The head of the union representing striking public servants in New Brunswick says Premier Blaine Higgs has asked for a meeting Thursday afternoon.

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost says the invitation from the premier came today by text message.

Drost says he doesn’t know if the meeting will result in the resumption of formal negotiations, but he says he advised the premier he would consult with the union’s bargaining team and get back to him.

Read more: Thousands of protesters gather at N.B. legislature to support striking public workers

Mediated contract talks broke off abruptly last week and the 22,000 members of 10 locals went on strike Friday.

The main issue is wages and the union is seeking a 12 per cent increase over four years, while the government’s last offer was 8.5 per cent over five years.

Story continues below advertisement

The strike has impacted schools and hospitals and forced the cancellation of some COVID-19 screening and vaccination clinics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick Blaine Higgs Strike CUPE strike labour action CUPE NB strike public sector strike CUPE New Brunswick strike new brunswick public sector strike

