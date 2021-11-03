N.B. premier asks to meet Thursday with union representing striking public workers

Send this page to someone via email

The head of the union representing striking public servants in New Brunswick says Premier Blaine Higgs has asked for a meeting Thursday afternoon.

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost says the invitation from the premier came today by text message.

Drost says he doesn’t know if the meeting will result in the resumption of formal negotiations, but he says he advised the premier he would consult with the union’s bargaining team and get back to him.

Mediated contract talks broke off abruptly last week and the 22,000 members of 10 locals went on strike Friday.

The main issue is wages and the union is seeking a 12 per cent increase over four years, while the government’s last offer was 8.5 per cent over five years.

The strike has impacted schools and hospitals and forced the cancellation of some COVID-19 screening and vaccination clinics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 3, 2021.