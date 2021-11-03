Edmonton Oilers primed to face Predators

It’s the third time during Connor McDavid‘s tenure with the Edmonton Oilers that the team has started the season 7-1. However, they’ve never been able to stretch it to 8-1. They’ll try to do that Wednesday night when they take on the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place.

“We’ve found ways to win games maybe we shouldn’t have won,” McDavid said. “I think that’s a credit to the different ways we can play.

“We’ve gotten great goaltending. That goes a long way. Our special teams have been good. Five-on-five we’ve been okay, but I find getting better over the last couple of games.”

Defenceman Matt Benning will play against the Oilers for the first time in his career. Benning played 248 games with Edmonton before joining the Predators as a free agent before last season.

“Solid person, solid player,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “Our right side was getting deeper. He chose to go where he’s going to get more opportunity. Really good person, solid player.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Hyman – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – Ryan – Kassian

Perlini – Shore – Turris

Nurse – Bouchard

Keith – Ceci

Russell – Barrie

Koskinen

The Oilers and Predators are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5 p.m. The game starts at 6:30 p.m.