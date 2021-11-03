Man charged with assault in downtown Hamilton stabbing incident

A man is facing an assault charge after another man was stabbed in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday night, according to police.
Investigators say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near John Street North and Rebecca Street.
“Police attended and located a male in his mid 40’s suffering from a stab wound,” Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.
“The male was transported to hospital and has serious but non-life threatening injuries.”
A 22-year-old Hamilton man is facing an assault with a weapon charge.
