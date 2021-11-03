Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with assault in downtown Hamilton stabbing incident

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 10:38 am
Hamilton police say they are investigating a stabbing incident that happened downtown on Nov. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say they are investigating a stabbing incident that happened downtown on Nov. 2, 2021. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing an assault charge after another man was stabbed in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday night, according to police.

Investigators say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near John Street North and Rebecca Street.

Read more: City of Hamilton to resume enforcement of encampments following win in court

“Police attended and located a male in his mid 40’s suffering from a stab wound,” Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.

“The male was transported to hospital and has serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is facing an assault with a weapon charge.

Click to play video: 'Ontario raises minimum wage to $15 per hour, effective Jan. 2022' Ontario raises minimum wage to $15 per hour, effective Jan. 2022
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagStabbing tagHamilton Police tagHamilton Crime tagHamilton stabbing tagRebecca Street tagjohn street north tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers