Man charged with assault in downtown Hamilton stabbing incident

A man is facing an assault charge after another man was stabbed in downtown Hamilton on Tuesday night, according to police.

Investigators say the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near John Street North and Rebecca Street.

“Police attended and located a male in his mid 40’s suffering from a stab wound,” Krista-Lee Ernst said in a release.

“The male was transported to hospital and has serious but non-life threatening injuries.”

A 22-year-old Hamilton man is facing an assault with a weapon charge.

