Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon Toronto
November 2 2021 12:15pm
02:19

Ontario to bump minimum wage from $14.35 to $15 an hour

The increase to $15 an hour will take effect Jan. 1, 2022 and will also impact servers and bartenders. Marianne Dimain reports.

Advertisement

Video Home