Politics

Ontario invests $2.7M to increase staffing at Northumberland-Peterborough South LTC homes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 12:59 pm
Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg are among a number in Northumberland-Peterborough South receiving funding to increase staffing, the province announced Wednesday. View image in full screen
Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg are among a number in Northumberland-Peterborough South receiving funding to increase staffing, the province announced Wednesday. Golden Plough Lodge

Eleven long-term care homes in the Ontario riding of Northumberland-Peterborough South will receive a share of more than $2.7 million to increase staffing, the riding’s MPP announced.

According to MPP David Piccini, the riding will receive $2,735,745 to help increase staffing levels at long-term care homes with the goal of providing more direct care to residents. The funding is part of the government’s $270-million investment this year for long-term care homes across the province.

The goal is for residents — on average – to have four hours of direct care per day by 2024-25. The government says the current average is two hours and 45 minutes of direct care from nurses and personal support workers. This year’s funding aims to increase the average to three hours by the end of 2021.

“This funding will allow homes in our community to hire and retain more staff so they can provide more care to residents, every day,” said Piccini. “Hiring thousands of new staff over the next four years is a part of our government’s plan to ensure those living in long-term care get the high-quality care they need and deserve.”

Long-term care homes receiving funding for additional staffing for direct care for residents include:

  • Golden Plough Lodge, in Cobourg: $537,889. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $3,294,468 annually more than their current funding.
  • Extendicare Inc. Port Hope, in Port Hope: $455,957. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $2,792,664 annually more than their current funding.
  • Hope Street Terrace, in Port Hope: $274,290. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,679,952 annually more than their current funding.
  • Extendicare Inc. Cobourg, in Cobourg: $245,786. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,505,412 annually more than their current funding.
  • Fosterbrooke LTC Facility, in Newcastle: $217,292. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,330,884 annually more than their current funding.
  • Regency Long Term Care Home, in Port Hope: $213,731. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,309,056 annually more than their current funding.
  • Warkworth Place, in Warkworth: $213,731. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,309,056 annually more than their current funding.
  • Streamway Villa, in Cobourg: $167,419. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $1,025,436 annually more than their current funding.
  • Pleasant Meadow Manor, in Norwood: $160,298. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $981,792 annually more than their current funding.
  • Maplewood, in Brighton: $131,799. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $807,252 annually more than their current funding.
  • Burnbrae Gardens, in Campbellford: $117,552. By the year 2024-2025, the home will receive $719,576 annually more than their current funding.

Northumberland County Warden Bob Crate says direct care has a significant impact on the well-being of the community.

“Long-term care staff provide vital daily care, health and well-being services for residents,” he said. “This important investment in additional staffing will help long-term care homes throughoutNorthumberland obtain the resources they need to ensure their residents receive the best possible care and quality of life.”

