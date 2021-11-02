Surrey RCMP search for missing couple not seen since Halloween

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing couple.

Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky (nee Sears) were reported missing on Halloween.

Police said they were last seen at a home in the 14500 block of 67A Avenue around 9 a.m. that day.

However, police have not been able to contact them since and their families are very concerned for their well-being as they say this is out of character.

Matthew Sawatzky is described as a 23-year-old Caucasian man, five feet 10 inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Janaye Sawatzky is described as a 22-year-old Caucasian woman, five feet four inches tall and 120 pounds, with blonde hair, and hazel eyes. Janaye has multiple tattoos, with the most visible being mountains on the inside of her left wrist, police said.

The couple are believed to be travelling in a 2021 black Dodge Ram, British Columbia licence plate RS0114.

Anyone with information that could help find this couple is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.