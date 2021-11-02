Alert issued for Waterloo Region after 1 death, 21 overdose-related calls in 3-day span

Send this page to someone via email

The Overdose Monitoring Alert and Response System has issued an overdose alert for Waterloo Region after one person died and emergency services answered 21 overdose-related calls over the weekend.

OMARS says there are no specific colours of substance circulating in the area connected to the incidents.

It says that reported reactions have included extreme drowsiness and lethargy which remain even after naloxone has been administered.

OMARS says local officials believe that benzodiazepines may be in the local drug supply although this remains an unconfirmed report.

Through Oct. 31, there have been 1,244 overdose-related calls in the region this year while there were also 73 overdose-related deaths through Oct. 8, according to data posted by the Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy.

The agency is asking those who partake to utilize the consumption and treatment services on Duke Street in downtown Kitchener for safety.

If someone does overdose, the agency says to follow the following steps:

1. Call 9-1-1

2. Administer naloxone if an opioid overdose is suspected

3. Do not give stimulants (e.g. crystal meth) as this can make the overdose worse

4. Continue to assist the victim until paramedics arrive

5. The victim should accompany paramedics to hospital