Kitchener man dies following ATV crash south of Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 10:52 am
Bancroft OPP say an ATV operator died following a crash south of Bancroft on Monday.
Bancroft OPP say an ATV operator died following a crash south of Bancroft on Monday.

A Kitchener, Ont., man died following an all-terrain vehicle crash south of Bancroft early Monday.

Bancroft OPP say shortly before midnight, officers, Hastings Quinte paramedics and the Faraday Township Fire Department responded to an ATV crash on Cameron Road in Faraday Township, about 30 kilometres south of the village of Bancroft or 10 kilometres north of the hamlet of Coe Hill.

Police say the driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as Glen Lippert, 69, of Kitchener.

OPP continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

