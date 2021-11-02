Menu

Traffic

Woman dies in hospital following ATV crash north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 9:25 am
Peterborough County OPP say a woman died in hospital following an ATV crash in the Havelock area on Saturday evening. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a woman died in hospital following an ATV crash in the Havelock area on Saturday evening. OPP

A woman succumbed to her injuries following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Saturday evening.

Peterborough County OPP say that around 7 p.m., it was reported that an ATV had left the road and collided with a tree in the Sandy Lake Road area, about 35 kilometres north of the village of Havelock in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. Emergency crews responded.

Police say the operator of the vehicle was transported to a Kingston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 1 dead following off-road vehicle crash in Minden Hills Township: Haliburton Highlands OPP

The woman was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. Monday.

On Tuesday morning, Peterborough County OPP identified the victim as Nicole Richardson, 44, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

