Woman dies in hospital following ATV crash north of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP

A woman succumbed to her injuries following a crash involving an all-terrain vehicle on Saturday evening.
Peterborough County OPP say that around 7 p.m., it was reported that an ATV had left the road and collided with a tree in the Sandy Lake Road area, about 35 kilometres north of the village of Havelock in Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township. Emergency crews responded.
Police say the operator of the vehicle was transported to a Kingston-area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Read more: 1 dead following off-road vehicle crash in Minden Hills Township: Haliburton Highlands OPP
The woman was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. Monday.
On Tuesday morning, Peterborough County OPP identified the victim as Nicole Richardson, 44, of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Comments