Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 dead following off-road vehicle crash in Minden Hills Township: Haliburton Highlands OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 27, 2021 12:35 pm
According to the OPP, a rider of an off-road vehicle died in hospital following a crash Sunday in Minden Hills Township. View image in full screen
According to the OPP, a rider of an off-road vehicle died in hospital following a crash Sunday in Minden Hills Township. OPP

A Fergus, Ont., man died following a crash of an off-road vehicle in Minden Hills Township on Sunday evening.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 6:05 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road 121, about five kilometres south of the village of Minden.

OPP say the lone rider on the vehicle was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes to consider off-road vehicle access on municipal streets

On Monday, OPP identified the victim as Tom White, 45, of Fergus, Ont.

County Road 121 at Rice Road was closed as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the increased number of ORVs at this time of year, officers are reminding riders to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of ORV,” OPP stated. “The OPP are also asking the public to partner with them to reduce the rising number of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or ORV incidents.”

Click to play video: 'Man who lost leg after being trapped under ATV for 3 days in 2008 in need of new prosthetic leg' Man who lost leg after being trapped under ATV for 3 days in 2008 in need of new prosthetic leg
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal Crash tagATV tagMinden Hills tagHaliburton Highlands OPP tagMinden Hills Township tagOff-road vehicle tagORV tagCounty Road 121 tagCounty Road 121 crash tagORV crash tagORV fatal crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers