1 dead following off-road vehicle crash in Minden Hills Township: Haliburton Highlands OPP

A Fergus, Ont., man died following a crash of an off-road vehicle in Minden Hills Township on Sunday evening.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 6:05 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road 121, about five kilometres south of the village of Minden.

OPP say the lone rider on the vehicle was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Monday, OPP identified the victim as Tom White, 45, of Fergus, Ont.

County Road 121 at Rice Road was closed as OPP investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“Due to the increased number of ORVs at this time of year, officers are reminding riders to exercise caution and ride within laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of ORV,” OPP stated. “The OPP are also asking the public to partner with them to reduce the rising number of all-terrain vehicle (ATV) or ORV incidents.”