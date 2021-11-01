Weekend impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough and Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough and Lindsay made several impaired driving arrests over the weekend.

On Sunday around 11 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a call about a vehicle not following traffic signs and that had struck a curb and was veering into oncoming traffic in the area of Armour Road and Hunter Street.

Officers found the vehicle in the Roger’s Cove parking lot and determined the driver was impaired.

Micael Jette of Baie-Comeau, Que., was arrested and charged with drug-impaired driving.

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday, Oct. 30

Around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Peterborough police responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road in the area of Monaghan Road and Braidwood Avenue with a driver slumped over the steering wheel.

Officers located the vehicle still running and in drive. They determined the driver was impaired.

Graham Thorne, 35, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 24.

Lindsay

Earlier, around 9:30 p.m, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officers responded to a report of two individuals slumped over in a vehicle outside a Lindsay Street South business in Lindsay.

Story continues below advertisement

Police determined the driver was impaired.

Kimberly LaPierre of the City of Kawartha Lakes (former Ops Township) was charged with impaired driving (alcohol and drugs). She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 9.

Friday, Oct. 29

Around 10 p.m. Friday in Peterborough, officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch along County Road 10 just north of Highway 7A in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police located the driver, who was not injured, and determined the woman was impaired.

Jennifer Hardy, 32, of Minden was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

She was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

Hardy was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 24.