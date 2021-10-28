Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after head-on collision south of Lakefield: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 10:59 am
Click to play video: 'Impaired driving charge laid following head-on collision on Lakefield Road in Selwyn Township' Impaired driving charge laid following head-on collision on Lakefield Road in Selwyn Township
One person was sent to hospital following a two vehicle head-on collision on Lakefield Road on Wednesday afternoon. The collision led to an impaired driving charge for a Peterborough man.

A Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving following a head-on collision south of Lakefield on Wednesday afternoon.

Peterborough County OPP officers around 4 p.m. responded to a traffic complaint about a suspected impaired driver on the 7th Line in Selwyn Township.

Police say a short time later the suspect vehicle was involved in a head-on collision on County Road 29 (Lakefield Road) and County Road 23 (Buckhorn Road) involving an SUV and a minivan.

Read more: Vehicle stopped at Bridgenorth intersection leads to impaired driving arrest, Peterborough County OPP say

Paramedics treated one driver at the scene before taking them to hospital for further treatment for minor injuries, OPP said.

One of the drivers was determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Gary Livingston, 71, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 1, OPP said.

