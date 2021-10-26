Vehicle stopped at Bridgenorth intersection leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township man faces impaired driving charges following an incident in the village of Bridgenorth on Monday night.

Peterborough County OPP officers around 9:45 p.m. responded to a report of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Ward and Bridge streets.

Police say the complainant initially thought the vehicle was disabled but discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

“The complainant was able to remove the keys from the vehicle and contact police,” police said.

Aidan Sundberg, 21, of Selwyn Township, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 2, OPP said Tuesday.