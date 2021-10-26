Menu

Crime

Vehicle stopped at Bridgenorth intersection leads to impaired driving arrest: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2021 11:45 am
Peterborough County OPP say a Selwyn Township man was charged with impaired driving in Bridgenorth on Oct. 25. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a Selwyn Township man was charged with impaired driving in Bridgenorth on Oct. 25. Don Mitchell / Global News

A Selwyn Township man faces impaired driving charges following an incident in the village of Bridgenorth on Monday night.

Peterborough County OPP officers around 9:45 p.m. responded to a report of a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Ward and Bridge streets.

Read more: 2 arrested for impaired driving after several people struck on Armour Hill in Peterborough, police say

Police say the complainant initially thought the vehicle was disabled but discovered the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

“The complainant was able to remove the keys from the vehicle and contact police,” police said.

Aidan Sundberg, 21, of Selwyn Township, was charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 2, OPP said Tuesday.

