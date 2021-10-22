2 arrested for impaired driving after several people struck on Armour Hill in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were injured — one seriously — and two people face impaired driving and other charges following an altercation on Armour Hill in Peterborough late Thursday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. the Peterborough Police Service received multiple calls about a collision between two vehicles and several people being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot atop Armour Hill in the city’s east end.

Police say while officers were responding to the call, they noticed two vehicles in the area of Hunter Street West matching the description provided by witnesses.

Officers stopped both vehicles and determined the drivers were impaired.

At Armour Hill, police learned there was an altercation between two groups of people outside of the vehicles.

“The altercation escalated resulting in a collision between the vehicles and several people being struck,” police said.

One person suffered serious injuries and was first transferred to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being transferred to a Toronto-area hospital. Several others suffered minor injuries, police said.

Harjot Matharu, 24, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm.

Cameron Lawrence, 24, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus).

Both men were issued automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspensions and the vehicles were impounded for seven days.

Both accused were released with Mataru scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 17. Cameron will appear on Nov. 10.

