Peterborough police administer Narcan on unconscious passenger, man charged with impaired driving

Peterborough police officers administered Narcan on an unconscious passenger found in a vehicle following a 911 call on Saturday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the municipal water town on High Street for reports of a man in a vehicle who was yelling and flailing.

Officers located two people unconscious inside the vehicle — a male driver and a female passenger.

Police were able to wake the driver up and quickly administered Narcan on the passenger. She was then treated by paramedics.

Narcan (a brand name under which naloxone is sold) — usually found in nasal spray form — is a medication used to block and reverse the effects of opioids.

Police say officers also located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Thomas Blake, 34, of Cardiff was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 9, police said Tuesday.

“Thank you to the concerned citizen who called 911,” police stated.