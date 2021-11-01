Calgary announces contest to design winter-friendly public spaces downtown

The City of Calgary has partnered with the University of Calgary to launch its first Winter City Design Competition.

In a news release Monday, the city said the goal is to have the public offer design ideas to bring people to the downtown core and create a walkable space along Stephen Avenue — despite Calgary being a winter city.

The city, along with the University of Calgary’s School of architecture, planning and landscape, has themed this inaugural competition “Out of Bounds.”

Three submissions will be selected to receive funding to build and install their designs along Stephen Avenue.

These projects will be on display for approximately four weeks in February and March 2022.

This competition is part of a larger plan to tackle some of the challenges Stephen Avenue has faced over the past few years. One of the goals of The Future of Stephen Avenue project is to create a safe and vibrant space that is available to everyone at any time.

The competition is geared toward designers, artists and students, and team submissions are allowed. However, according to the rules, at least one member of every team (or individual applicant) “must be credible in technical and construction skills to ensure the installation is delivered according to the submitted submission.”

The aim of the project is to offer winter-friendly designs for public spaces that can “light up Stephen Avenue creatively, create opportunities for people to socialize, or act as multi-sensory way-finding along Stephen Avenue.”

The submission deadline is Dec. 1, 2021. For more information click here.