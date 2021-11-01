Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary announces contest to design winter-friendly public spaces downtown

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 1:17 pm
The city is seeking submissions for its inaugural Winter City Design Competition. View image in full screen
The city is seeking submissions for its inaugural Winter City Design Competition. Mike Hills / Global News

The City of Calgary has partnered with the University of Calgary to launch its first Winter City Design Competition.

In a news release Monday, the city said the goal is to have the public offer design ideas to bring people to the downtown core and create a walkable space along Stephen Avenue — despite Calgary being a winter city.

The city, along with the University of Calgary’s School of architecture, planning and landscape, has themed this inaugural competition “Out of Bounds.”

Read more: Instagram-worthy light installations a part of Calgary’s new Chinook Blast festival

Three submissions will be selected to receive funding to build and install their designs along Stephen Avenue.

These projects will be on display for approximately four weeks in February and March 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

This competition is part of a larger plan to tackle some of the challenges Stephen Avenue has faced over the past few years. One of the goals of The Future of Stephen Avenue project is to create a safe and vibrant space that is available to everyone at any time.

Read more: Partnership aims to improve safety in Calgary’s downtown core

The competition is geared toward designers, artists and students, and team submissions are allowed. However, according to the rules, at least one member of every team (or individual applicant) “must be credible in technical and construction skills to ensure the installation is delivered according to the submitted submission.”

The aim of the project is to offer winter-friendly designs for public spaces that can “light up Stephen Avenue creatively, create opportunities for people to socialize, or act as multi-sensory way-finding along Stephen Avenue.”

The submission deadline is Dec. 1, 2021. For more information click here.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
city of calgary tagUniversity of Calgary tagStephen Avenue tagWinter city tagdesign competition tagSafe Downtown tagArchitechture tagUrban Planning and Design tagWinter City Design Competition tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers