Canada

Partnership aims to improve safety in Calgary’s downtown core

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 8:42 pm
The City of Calgary is launching a collaborative downtown core safety hub for peace officers. View image in full screen
The City of Calgary is launching a collaborative downtown core safety hub for peace officers. Supplied by City of Calgary

Visitors and residents of Calgary’s downtown core are likely to notice more peace officers in the area over the next couple of years, thanks to a new initiative aimed at improving safety.

The Stephen Avenue Safety Hub is a central, downtown location where officers from the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Community Standards and Calgary Transit will co-ordinate their efforts as part of a two-year pilot project.

Read more: New initiative launched to increase safety, vibrancy around Calgary City Hall

The hub isn’t meant to be a police station, but instead a place where officers can complete paperwork, store equipment and have facilities such as restrooms.

“Over the past few years, we have been open to the conversation of a police facility returning to the core. However, the costs have been prohibitive, and it had not been part of our strategic facility planning given other pressures,” said District 1 Insp. Clare Smart.

Story continues below advertisement

“As a result, there had not been a feasible option for immediate consideration until we were presented with this generous opportunity. This facility will open doors to new possibilities, stronger partnerships and more community engagement.”

Read more: City of Calgary seeking $200M to kickstart Greater Downtown Plan

The hub, located at 230 8 Ave. S.W., is rent-free for the organizations, with the space being donated for one year by Slate Asset Management and the Calgary Downtown Association.

Operational costs of $2.5 million over two years have been allocated by Calgary city council, the city said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Downtown Ambassador program, a partnership between the city and the Calgary Downtown Association to provide a welcoming and safe presence downtown, is also being funded for the next two years.”

Read more: Spike in crime around Calgary supervised consumption site leads to questions about resources

The city said the hub will not be a public reporting place at any point during the pilot project. People should still report incidents through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, at the District 1 police station at 1010 26 Ave. S.E., or online. If an emergency is in progress, people are still advised to call 911.

