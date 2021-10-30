McMaster Marauders win against Guelph but fall short of playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

McMaster Marauders did what they had to do, but didn’t get the help they needed.

Mac beat the Guelph Gryphons 27-22 at Ron Joyce Stadium, but a 36-8 Waterloo win over Laurier, means the Marauders will not make the playoffs.

Mac opened the scoring early in the first quarter on a one-yard run by Daniel Bosett.

The Marauders led 12-9 at the half and 12-11 after three quarters.

In the final frame, McMaster got majors from Liam Putt on a one-yard run and a 70-yard bomb from Andreas Dueck to Jackson Cooling to wrap up their scoring.

Dueck, playing in his final game as a graduating senior, completed 15-34 passes for 213 yards, one TD and one interception.

Guelph was led by Kiondre Smith, who racked up an incredible 369 all-purpose yards. He had 10 catches for 123 yards, 4 kickoff returns for 144 yards and nine punt returns for 102 yards.

Mac ends the season with a 3-3 record.

