McMaster Marauders battle for playoff spot Saturday

The old sports cliche says “win and you’re in.”

For the McMaster Marauders, it’s “win, and keep your fingers crossed.”

The 2-3 Marauders host the 3-2 Guelph Gryphons at Ron Joyce Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Heading into the final week of the OUA regular season, there are eight different playoff scenarios for the various teams.

For Mac, the easiest path to a playoff berth is this – beat Guelph and hope that Waterloo loses to Laurier.

Anything else, and you may get a headache trying to figure it out.

The game story has one big question: Can the Mac offensive line protect quarterback Andreas Dueck so he can get the ball to his playmakers?

Guelph leads the OUA with 18 sacks. Mac has given up 20 sacks.

However it plays out, it’ll be an afternoon of drama.

CHML coverage starts at 1 p.m.

Player profile: Andreas Dueck

It’s an old adage – football is the ultimate team sport, but it all starts with the quarterback.

For the McMaster Marauders, that quarterback is Andreas Dueck. The fourth-year pivot decided to leave his hometown of Winnipeg, after graduating from Vincent Massey Secondary.

Simply put, he wanted to get out and explore the world.

“When I went on the visit there, the thing that really struck me was just their environment and it felt good,” Dueck recalled. “The environment was pretty spectacular.”

In eight regular-season games in 2019, Dueck completed 200 of 301 pass attempts for a 66.4 per cent completion average. He racked up 2,431 yards and 15 touchdown passes, with eight interceptions.

Dueck plays his final home game Saturday afternoon.

