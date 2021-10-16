McMaster Marauders shut out at home by Laurier

Send this page to someone via email

The McMaster Marauders couldn’t recover from an early 14-0 deficit, and were shut out 22-0 by Laurier Golden Hawks at Ron Joyce Stadium.

A fumbled punt by Cameron Guest of the Marauders was recovered by Ryan Long of Laurier, who ran it back 45 yards for the touchdown at the 3:46 mark of the first quarter.

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, McMaster quarterback Andreas Dueck was intercepted by Patrick Burke Jr, who ran it back 36 yards to give Laurier a 14-0 lead after just 4:16 had elapsed in the game.

The Golden Hawks defence had a monster game, with nine sacks.

Dueck completed 10 of 18 passes for 47 yards, while Keagan Hall was good on 6-10 for 77 yards.

The loss drops McMaster to 1-3, while Laurier improves to 2-2.

McMaster visits 0-4 York on Oct. 23.