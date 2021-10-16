Menu

Sports

McMaster Marauders shut out at home by Laurier

By Ted Michaels Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 5:27 pm
McMaster Marauders head coach Stefan Ptaszek looks during the first half of the CIS 2014 Mitchell Bowl against the Mount Allison Mounties in Hamilton on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. The former Marauders head coach was one of the big names changing places in a busy off-season for Canadian university football. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. View image in full screen
McMaster Marauders head coach Stefan Ptaszek looks during the first half of the CIS 2014 Mitchell Bowl against the Mount Allison Mounties in Hamilton on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. The former Marauders head coach was one of the big names changing places in a busy off-season for Canadian university football. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power.

The McMaster Marauders couldn’t recover from an early 14-0 deficit, and were shut out 22-0 by Laurier Golden Hawks at Ron Joyce Stadium.

A fumbled punt by Cameron Guest of the Marauders was recovered by Ryan Long of Laurier, who ran it back 45 yards for the touchdown at the 3:46 mark of the first quarter.

Read more: McMaster Marauders even record at 1-and-1 after win over Warriors

On the first play after the ensuing kickoff, McMaster quarterback Andreas Dueck was intercepted by Patrick Burke Jr, who ran it back 36 yards to give Laurier a 14-0 lead after just 4:16 had elapsed in the game.

The Golden Hawks defence had a monster game, with nine sacks.

Dueck completed 10 of 18 passes for 47 yards, while Keagan Hall was good on 6-10 for 77 yards.

The loss drops McMaster to 1-3, while Laurier improves to 2-2.

McMaster visits 0-4 York on Oct. 23.

