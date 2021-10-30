Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

London, Ont. police respond to 3 disturbances involving intoxicated youth

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted October 30, 2021 2:01 pm
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. View image in full screen
London Ontario Police stock image, Sept. 11, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London, Ont., police say officers had a busy Friday night responding to three separate disturbance calls.

Police say two of the calls were regarding gatherings on Thurman Circle while another involved a gathering on Waterloo Street.

All involved large numbers of youth, many of whom appeared to be intoxicated, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 charged after Mill Street house party sees 100 attendees: London police

In one instance, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent assault.

Police say no arrests were made and there are no suspects identified in relation to the assault, but police say these occurrences use significant resources over a prolonged period of time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Police presence heavy during second Queen’s homecoming weekend' Police presence heavy during second Queen’s homecoming weekend
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagLondon tagAssault tagLondon Police tagYouth tagparties tagGatherings tagyouths tagGroups tagHalloween Party tagDisturbances tagHalloween Weekend tagPublic Disturbance tagLondon police disturbance calls tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers