London, Ont. police respond to 3 disturbances involving intoxicated youth

London, Ont., police say officers had a busy Friday night responding to three separate disturbance calls.

Police say two of the calls were regarding gatherings on Thurman Circle while another involved a gathering on Waterloo Street.

All involved large numbers of youth, many of whom appeared to be intoxicated, police say.

2/2 …which, cumulatively, impacts their wellbeing. TY to all LPS members who responded & safely de-escalated these situations, again. — Steve Williams (@S_Williams001) October 30, 2021

In one instance, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an apparent assault.

Police say no arrests were made and there are no suspects identified in relation to the assault, but police say these occurrences use significant resources over a prolonged period of time.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).