Gunshot fired at east Toronto police station

A gunshot was fired at a police station in Toronto’s east end Friday evening, officials say.
Toronto police said the incident happened around 8 p.m.
Police said officers at the 55 Division substation, located in the area of O’Connor Drive and Bermondsey Road, heard a window break and went to inspect the building for damage.
A hole, believed to be the result of gunfire, was located.
A large box of nails was also dumped on the property, police said.
Officers said a light-coloured car was seen fleeing the scene and an investigation is now underway.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments