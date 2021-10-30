Menu

Crime

Gunshot fired at east Toronto police station

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 30, 2021 1:57 pm
Investigators at the scene of the shooting. View image in full screen
Investigators at the scene of the shooting. Gord Edick / Global News

A gunshot was fired at a police station in Toronto’s east end Friday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 8 p.m.

Police said officers at the 55 Division substation, located in the area of O’Connor Drive and Bermondsey Road, heard a window break and went to inspect the building for damage.

Read more: 2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with North York shooting

A hole, believed to be the result of gunfire, was located.

A large box of nails was also dumped on the property, police said.

Officers said a light-coloured car was seen fleeing the scene and an investigation is now underway.

