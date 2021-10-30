Gunshot fired at east Toronto police station

Send this page to someone via email

A gunshot was fired at a police station in Toronto’s east end Friday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 8 p.m.

Police said officers at the 55 Division substation, located in the area of O’Connor Drive and Bermondsey Road, heard a window break and went to inspect the building for damage.

A hole, believed to be the result of gunfire, was located.

A large box of nails was also dumped on the property, police said.

Officers said a light-coloured car was seen fleeing the scene and an investigation is now underway.

This happened at the @TPS55Div substation. Police say officers heard a window break and found a bullet hole. Then found the scattered nails outside. Light coloured vehicle seen fleeing. — Tracy Tong 唐麗盈 (@TracyTongTV) October 30, 2021

FIREARM DISCHARGE:

55 Division (sub-station)

* 2021-10-29 8 pm *

– Officers hear a window break

– Inspect the building for damage

– Hole believed to be from gunfire located

– Large box of nails also dumped on property

– Light coloured car fled scene

– Investigating#GO2084546

^dh pic.twitter.com/s6XNq9gD54 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 30, 2021

