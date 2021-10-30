2 men charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with North York shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in North York last week, Toronto police say.

Police said that officers were called to an address on Bakersfield Street, near Sheppard Avenue West and Chesswood Drive, shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 for a shooting.

Officers arrived and located 37-year-old Toronto resident Nikie Timm in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Timm was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he died.

Shortly after the shooting, police said, a second victim went to a local hospital on his own where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators said both men “had attended a private event prior to the shooting.”

Police said two suspects were arrested on Saturday and charged in connection with the incident.

David Benjamin and Leary Hibbert, both 41 years old and Toronto residents, have each been charged with first-degree murder and attempt to commit murder.

