Junior hockey: Rockets clubbed by Giants, Vees blank Spruce Kings

Vancouver 7, Kelowna 2

It was a special night for the Giants’ special teams in a lopsided smashing in Langley, B.C., on Friday night.

Vancouver went four-for-five on the power play, along with scoring two shorthanded goals, in a five-goal victory over their B.C. Division rival.

Justin Sourdif, with two goals, Adam Hall, Ty Thorpe, Ty Halaburda, Connor Horning and Fabian Lysell scored for Vancouver (4-2-0-0), which led 2-1 and 7-2 at the period breaks.

Hall opened the scoring with a shorthanded breakaway goal at 2:08 of the first period. It was Vancouver’s first shorthanded goal of the season.

Colton Dach, with his fourth goal of the season at 11:41 of the first to make it 1-1, and Jake Poole, with his second at 12:27 of the second to make it 4-2, replied for Kelowna (2-3-0-0).

Dach’s marker was a rebound into a wide-open net, while Poole’s marker was on the power play, with Dach earning an assist. Kelowna went one-for-four with the extra man.

The Giants outshot the Rockets 40-28, including 20 shots in the second period. Kelowna starter Colby Knight stopped 22 of 29 shots before giving way to Cole Tisdale, who went 11-for-11 in relief. Jesper Vikman made 26 saves for the Giants.

Kelowna is back in action on Saturday, as the Rockets host the Victoria Royals (1-10-0-0). Game time at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

The Royals have lost nine straight games after defeating the Rockets 6-3 on Friday, Oct. 8. The next night, Kelowna bounced back to beat Victoria 6-4 in what closed out a two-game weekend set in the capital city.

Friday Results:

Kamloops 7, Victoria 1

Portland 4, Everett 3

Seattle 4, Spokane 1

Edmonton 3, Winnipeg 1

Lethbridge 4, Saskatoon 3

Moose Jaw 4, Medicine Hat 3

Brandon 5, Prince Albert 4

Regina 4, Swift Current 1

Saturday’s Games

Prince Albert at Brandon, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at Lethbridge, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Swift Current at Regina, 6 p.m.

Saskatoon at Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Tri-City, 6:05 p.m.

Kamloops at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Victoria at Kelowna, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Red Deer at Calgary, 1 p.m.

Penticton 3, Prince George 0

At Penticton, Kaeden Lane had a relatively easy night between the pipes, stopping all 13 shots he faced as the Vees blanked the Spruce Kings.

Luc Wilson and Ethan Mann, with goals in the second period, plus Jackson Nieuwendyk, into an empty net, scored for Penticton (6-1-0-0-0), which outshot their visitors 38-13.

Aaron Trotter made 35 saves for Prince George (6-2-0-0-0), which pasted Penticton 7-1 two nights earlier, but was crushed in Friday night’s rematch. The shots in Wednesday’s game in Prince George were 28-23 for the Spruce Kings.

The Vees were one-for-four on the power play on Friday, while the Spruce Kings were nil-for-four.

Salmon Arm 8, Wenatchee 2

At Salmon Arm, the host Silverbacks scored early and often in icing the winless Wild on Friday night.

Noah Serdachny and Isaac Lambert, with two goals each, Lucas Matta, Mathieu Cobetto-Roy, Danny Ciccarello and Nathan Morin scored for Salmon Arm (5-0-1-0-0), which scored four times in the game’s first 12 minutes to take an early 4-0 lead.

Quinn Emerson and Hudson Blue, also with first-period goals to make it 4-2, replied for Wenatchee (0-2-2-1-0).

The Silverbacks added three more in the second for a 7-2 lead, with Morin rounding out the scoring on the power play just 52 seconds into the third. Serdachny also had an assist for a three-point night.

Owen Say stopped 26 of 28 shots for Salmon Arm. For Wentachee, starter Tyler Shea was two-for-five before being pulled at 11:36 of the first. Andy Vlaha was 21-of-26 in relief.

The Silverbacks were twi-for-six on the power play while the Wild were nil-for-six.

At West Kelowna, Marcus Joughin scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the Warriors edged the Kings in a tightly played game.

Dylan Brooks, Pat Lawn and Tyler Cristall also scored for West Kelowna (5-2-0-0-0), which never led during regulation time, but replied every time the visitors scored.

Sam Belanger, who opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal at 11:16 of the first, Aaron Neal and Mark D’Agostino replied for Powell River (3-4-1-0-0), which held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2.

Johnny Derrick stopped 35 of 38 shots for West Kelowna, with Zak Brice stopping 37 of 41 shots for Powell River.

The Warriors were one-for-six on the power play, while the Kings were one-for-four.

Friday’s Results

Alberni Valley 7, Cowichan Valley 5

Surrey 6, Coquitlam 2

Trail 5, Nanaimo 3

Langley 5, Chilliwack 2

Saturday’s Games

Powell River at Penticton, 6 p.m.

Victoria at Salmon Arm, 6 p.m.

Nanaimo at Cranbrook, 7 p.m.

Surrey at Chilliwack, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Wenatchee at Trail, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vernon at Cowichan Valley, 2 p.m.

Victoria at Merritt, 2 p.m.

Langley at Coquitlam, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Results

Fernie 2, Creston Valley 1

Kimberley 3, Golden 1

100 Mile House 5, Revelstoke 2

Kamloops 4, Chase 1

Princeton 4, North Okanagan 1

Osoyoos 6, Kelowna 5 (OT)

Nelson 6, Columbia Valley 3

Beaver Valley 5, Grand Forks 2

Saturday’s Games

Golden at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Revelstoke at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Chase, 7 p.m.

Columbia Valley at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Grand Forks, 7 p.m.

North Okanagan at Summerland, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver Valley at Creston Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Kelowna at Summerland, 2 p.m.

