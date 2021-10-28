Hockey academy in Okanagan sends six to Team B.C. for western regional women’s U18 championship

Send this page to someone via email

Coach Kris Hogg and Rink Hockey Academy continue to produce outstanding female prep hockey players for college hockey.

“We put a lot of focus on that we want them to get a lot of exposure, we want them to get a lot of development,” Hogg told Global News.

Next week, six of Hogg’s RHA female prep players will get a lot of exposure at the 2021 Western Regional Women’s U18 Championships playing for Team B.C., a team that Hogg will coach.

Brooke Disher, Sara Swiderski, Mikayla Blomquist, Sophi McKinley, Jade Iginla and Gracie Graham are just the latest in a long line of players that RHA has produced to play in this tournament.

“We’re proud to admit that our flagship program is our female program,” said Maco Balcovec.

As the director of RHA Kelowna, Balcovec has been tasked with bringing the boy’s program up to par with the girl’s program.

“Kris Hogg has a phenomenal job,” Balcovec said. “This has been the preeminent program for the development of females in western Canada.”

Formally the Pursuit of Excellence Hockey Academy, Rink has been building its brand over the last little while.

RHA has constructed a large training facility near UBC Okanagan and brought in NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla to coach its U15 boys team.

So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that 17-year-old Jade Iginla, Jarome’s daughter, is one of the six players headed off to play for Team B.C.

“My goal is to eventually try and play on the national team for Canada,” said Jade Iginla.

Despite starting out as a figure skater, Jade Iginla says the family dynamic drew her to hockey.

“I like to think I’m a power forward, but, obviously, my dad has influenced himself into my game as well,” added Jade Iginla.

Another of the six who are headed to play at the regionals also has family ties to the game.

Gracie Graham credits her older brother, Max, who plays for the Kelowna Rockets, for getting her into the game.

“I think I’m an offensive defenceman,” the 15-year-old Graham said. “Then in the defensive end, strong on the boards, always hard working.”

Make no mistake: These young women are developing into hockey players in their own right and they’ll be out to prove that next week in Manitoba.

The western regional women’s U18 championship runs Nov. 1-6 in Portage la Prairie, Man.