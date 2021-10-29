COVID-19: 24 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,994, including 264 deaths.

Local public health also reported 25 new COVID-19 variant cases on Friday, bringing that total to 6,443, including 118 cases that are active.

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford and two are in Orillia.

The rest are in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn and Tiny Township.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, five people are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 18 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 76.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,994 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,556 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 419 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 599,259, including 9,865 deaths.