SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 24 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 2:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario lifts capacity limits on outdoor organized events' Ontario lifts capacity limits on outdoor organized events
WATCH: Ontario has announced that capacity limits on outdoor organized events will be lifted, effective immediately.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 24 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,994, including 264 deaths.

Local public health also reported 25 new COVID-19 variant cases on Friday, bringing that total to 6,443, including 118 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario court has no jurisdiction in workers’ challenge of hospital vaccine mandate: UHN

Eleven of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in Bradford and two are in Orillia.

The rest are in Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn and Tiny Township.

Ten of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, five people are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and 18 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 76.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 72.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 419 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Of the region’s total 13,994 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,556 — have recovered, while nine people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 419 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 599,259, including 9,865 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario lifts capacity limits on outdoor organized events' Ontario lifts capacity limits on outdoor organized events
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers