Ontario reports 419 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Ontario is reporting 419 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 599,259.

Of the 419 new cases recorded, the data showed 231 were unvaccinated people, 24 were partially vaccinated people, 140 were fully vaccinated people and for 24 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 63 cases were recorded in Toronto, 34 in Windsor, 32 in Peel Region, and 30 in York Region and 30 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province stayed at 9,865 as no new deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, 21,170 vaccines (7,012 for a first shot and 14,158 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.9 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 84.3 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88 per cent.

Meanwhile, 586,356 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,038.

The government said 29,592 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 12,281 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.3 per cent on Friday.

Ontario reported 211 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (up by 14 from the previous day) with 130 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 100 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by four).

Provincial officials announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 98 were unvaccinated, 12 were partially vaccinated and 29 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 63 were unvaccinated while eight were partially vaccinated and 14 were fully vaccinated.

