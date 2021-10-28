Ontario’s top doctor says students won’t need to report COVID-19 vaccination status ‘at present’

Ontario’s top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, said Thursday that “at present” it will not be mandatory for students to report their COVID-19 vaccination status as part of the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA). Under the ISPA, students are required to report their immunization status for diseases like mumps or polio. He said if COVID-19 persists “season after season” they would review integrating the vaccine into the ISPA, but they will not at this time.