Education

COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be added to list of Ontario student immunizations: Moore

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 5:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says students won’t need to report COVID-19 vaccination status ‘at present’' Ontario’s top doctor says students won’t need to report COVID-19 vaccination status ‘at present’
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's top doctor, Dr. Kieran Moore, said Thursday that "at present" it will not be mandatory for students to report their COVID-19 vaccination status as part of the Immunization of School Pupils Act.

TORONTO — Ontario won’t be adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of immunizations for students to attend school, but the province’s top doctor says he’ll be exercising caution when it comes to lifting public health measures in schools.

Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday it would be an additional burden to public health agencies, parents and children to add COVID-19 shots to the list of vaccinations students must report.

“We have to look at the trends and the ongoing threat of this virus,” he said. “If it persists season after season and is an ongoing threat, at that point we would review with government the integration of COVID vaccination status into the (law).”

Read more: Take home COVID-19 tests to be made available at schools across Ontario

Moore said the government is working with boards and public health units to compile the vaccination status of students to enable better contact tracing and outbreak management.

Schools have been “very, very safe,” Moore said, and he suggested that just because Ontario is aiming to remove restrictions including mask mandates in March in public settings, that doesn’t mean schools will.

“I think we’ll be extra cautious in the school setting as we follow any reduction in public health measures,” Moore said.

Read more: Ontario reports 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Ontario reported 80 new school-related cases Thursday, with 984 reported in the past two weeks.

The Children’s Health Coalition, representing children’s hospitals and health organizations such as SickKids and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, said recently that almost 80 per cent of cases in school-aged children have been traced to sources other than school outbreaks.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced what he called an additional layer of protection Thursday, saying that starting in a few weeks, take-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all public schools across Ontario.

The PCR tests have been available in schools in Toronto and Ottawa, and some other communities in a similar pilot project, but Lecce said now all students in public schools will have access.

Lecce also announced that unvaccinated education workers will have to undergo rapid antigen testing three times a week instead of two.

Click to play video: 'Ontario will be ‘conservative’ in lifting public health measures in schools as province continues reopening: Moore' Ontario will be ‘conservative’ in lifting public health measures in schools as province continues reopening: Moore
Ontario will be ‘conservative’ in lifting public health measures in schools as province continues reopening: Moore
