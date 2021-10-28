COVID-19 vaccinations won’t be added to list of Ontario student immunizations: Moore

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario won’t be adding COVID-19 vaccinations to the list of immunizations for students to attend school, but the province’s top doctor says he’ll be exercising caution when it comes to lifting public health measures in schools.

Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday it would be an additional burden to public health agencies, parents and children to add COVID-19 shots to the list of vaccinations students must report.

“We have to look at the trends and the ongoing threat of this virus,” he said. “If it persists season after season and is an ongoing threat, at that point we would review with government the integration of COVID vaccination status into the (law).”

Moore said the government is working with boards and public health units to compile the vaccination status of students to enable better contact tracing and outbreak management.

Schools have been “very, very safe,” Moore said, and he suggested that just because Ontario is aiming to remove restrictions including mask mandates in March in public settings, that doesn’t mean schools will.

“I think we’ll be extra cautious in the school setting as we follow any reduction in public health measures,” Moore said.

Ontario reported 80 new school-related cases Thursday, with 984 reported in the past two weeks.

The Children’s Health Coalition, representing children’s hospitals and health organizations such as SickKids and the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, said recently that almost 80 per cent of cases in school-aged children have been traced to sources other than school outbreaks.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced what he called an additional layer of protection Thursday, saying that starting in a few weeks, take-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all public schools across Ontario.

The PCR tests have been available in schools in Toronto and Ottawa, and some other communities in a similar pilot project, but Lecce said now all students in public schools will have access.

Lecce also announced that unvaccinated education workers will have to undergo rapid antigen testing three times a week instead of two.

