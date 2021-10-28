Ontario reports 409 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 409 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 598,840.

Of the 409 new cases recorded, the data showed 220 were unvaccinated people, 16 were partially vaccinated people, 144 were fully vaccinated people and for 29 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Thursday’s report, 54 cases were recorded in Toronto, 45 in Peel Region, 25 in York Region, 27 in Ottawa and 26 in Sudbury.

All other local public health units reported 25 or fewer than new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,865 as three new deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, 20,408 vaccines (6,883 for a first shot and 13,525 for a second shot) were administered in the last day.

There are more than 10.9 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 84.2 per cent of the eligible (12 and older) population. First dose coverage stands at 88 per cent.

Meanwhile, 585,957 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19. Active cases in Ontario now stand at 3,018.

The government said 31,383 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 13,410 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 1.3 per cent on Thursday.

Ontario reported 197 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (down by 18 from the previous day) with 132 patients in intensive care units (down by two) and 104 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by one).

Provincial officials announced they would start including the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of their daily COVID-19 data reporting. They noted the new dataset will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 93 were unvaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated and 28 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 60 were unvaccinated while 8 were partially vaccinated and 16 were fully vaccinated.

