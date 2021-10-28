COVID-19: 2 new cases for Peterborough area as active cases at 9

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, according to data released late Thursday afternoon.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:25 p.m., the regional health unit reported nine active cases, up from eight reported on Wednesday

Other data from the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,896 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,896 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,117 — unchanged since Wednesday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,117 — unchanged since Wednesday’s update. The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,864 — one more since Wednesday (1,863). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,864 — one more since Wednesday (1,863). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 77 — up from 75 reported on Wednesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

77 — up from 75 reported on Wednesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 89 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Monday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one new admission was reported Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

89 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Monday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one new admission was reported Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. Outbreaks: An outbreak declared last Friday remains in effect at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Of the 336 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary).

An outbreak declared last Friday remains in effect at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Of the 336 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary). Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10. COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases (1,435) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (377 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (10 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.7 per cent of all cases (1,435) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (377 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (10 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 62,950 people have been tested for COVID-19 — 100 more since Wednesday’s update.

More than 62,950 people have been tested for COVID-19 — 100 more since Wednesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, four charges have been laid businesses under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 10:06 a.m. Thursday, reported one active case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Story continues below advertisement

Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged since Wednesday. The health unit declared an outbreak at the school on Friday afternoon. The school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported two active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Thursday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). Data may not align with the health unit’s updates:

St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open.

in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open. St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Wednesday afternoon. It says 93 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated — all unchanged since Tuesday’s update.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit will be holding vaccination clinics at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough this week. Clinics include:

Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement