COVID-19: 83% of Peterborough residents fully vaccinated; diner charged under Reopening Ontario Act

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday while releasing details on the area’s vaccination rate and another charge under the Reopening Ontario Act.

In its COVID tracker update issued around 4:05 p.m., the regional health unit reported eight active cases, down from 10 reported on Tuesday.

Other data from the health unit, which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,894 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,894 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,117 — one more since Tuesday’s update (1,116). The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19.

1,117 — one more since Tuesday’s update (1,116). The first variant case was reported on Feb. 23 and the first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19. Resolved cases: 1,863 — two more since Tuesday (1,861). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases.

1,863 — two more since Tuesday (1,861). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.4 per cent of all cases. Close contacts: 75 — up from 66 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

75 — up from 66 reported on Tuesday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospitalizations: 89 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Monday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one new admission was reported Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings.

89 cases have required hospitalization since the pandemic began — unchanged since Monday. The hospitalized cases make up approximately 4.7 per cent of all cases; 19 of the cases required the intensive care unit — one new admission was reported Monday. ICU admissions make up one per cent of all the health unit’s cases since the pandemic’s beginnings. Outbreaks: An outbreak declared last Friday remains in effect at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Of the 336 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary).

An outbreak declared last Friday remains in effect at Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough. The health unit has dealt with 336 cases associated with 57 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Of the 336 outbreak cases, 97 have been in a school setting (19 elementary, six secondary and 72 post-secondary). Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10. COVID-19 exposure: 75.7 per cent of all cases (1,434) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (377 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined.

75.7 per cent of all cases (1,434) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case, 19.9 per cent (377 cases) are connected with community spread, 3.9 per cent (74 cases) are related to travel and 0.5 per cent (nine cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 62,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — 100 more since Tuesday’s update.

More than 62,850 people have been tested for COVID-19 — 100 more since Tuesday’s update. Enforcement: Since Oct. 1, four charges have been laid against one business under the Reopening Ontario Act. The latest was filed Oct. 22 against PJ’s Diner at 250 Sherbrooke St. for lack of compliance with proof of vaccination and identification, according to an update released Wednesday. The offence comes with an $880 fine.

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The latest data this week:

Story continues below advertisement

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

86.6 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.1 per cent on Oct. 20)

83.1 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 82.3 per cent on Oct. 20)

Adults (ages 18 and up):

86.6 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 86.2 per cent on Oct. 20)

83.3 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 82.6 per cent on Oct. 20)

Youth (ages 12-17):

86.1 per cent had received a first vaccine dose (up from 85.3 per cent on Oct. 20)

79.5 per cent had received a first and second dose — fully vaccinated (up from 78 per cent on Oct. 20).

To date, the health unit reports that 229,772 doses of vaccine have been administered locally — an additional 1,392 since the Oct. 20 update.

Of that total, 113,778 eligible residents have received a first dose (554 more residents); 109,088 have received a first and second dose (an additional 1,005 since Oct. 20).

The health unit will be holding vaccination clinics at the Healthy Planet Arena on Monaghan Road in Peterborough this week. Clinics include:

Story continues below advertisement

Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 1:56 p.m. Wednesday, reported one active case among its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff):

Story continues below advertisement

Roger Neilson Public School in Peterborough: One case — one less than Tuesday. The health unit declared an outbreak at the school on Friday afternoon. The school remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported two active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Wednesday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff). Data may not align with the health unit’s updates:

St. John Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One new case. School remains open.

in Peterborough: One new case. School remains open. St. Anne Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case — unchanged. School remains open.

Trent University reported no active cases at its Peterborough and Durham campuses on Wednesday afternoon. It says 93 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated and three per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated — all unchanged since Tuesday’s update.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Advertisement