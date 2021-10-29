Waterloo Region re-opening COVID-19 vaccine online booking system

Waterloo Region is reopening its COVID-19 vaccine online booking system on Saturday.

“An appointment-based approach will make it easier for Waterloo Region to prioritize administering first and second doses for children, while, administering third dose booster vaccines that have been approved in Ontario for eligible individuals,” Vickie Murray, who is the heading the region’s vaccine distribution task force, told reporters on Friday morning.

Going forward, anyone who needs a second or third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine will need an appointment, though those who have not had a dose yet can still walk in.

“We will continue to welcome anyone who needs a first dose of the vaccine as a walk-in at both Pine Bush and Boardwalk vaccine clinics, any time, on any day, we are open,” Murray said.

The region has a list of those who are eligible for a third dose on its website.

While Murray says this move is being made in part to help prepare for the day that children under the age of 12 are eligible to be vaccinated, there is no-preregistration until the approvals are in place.

“That’s a two-step approval in my mind,” Murray said.

“You know, we need to see that approval from Health Canada first and then we need to hear from the province of Ontario that we are ready to start the vaccination of those children.”

She said the system will then open up appointments to kids.

“But we wanted to have them pre-built,” Murray said. “We wanted to have the system ready for action so that we are able to respond quickly when those when that situation becomes available.”