COVID-19
October 28 2021 3:50pm
02:35

Ontario will be ‘conservative’ in lifting public health measures in schools as province continues reopening: Moore

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Thursday even as the province lifts more restrictions like with removing the vaccine certificate requirements, they would be “conservative” in doing the same in schools. He argued this is in part due to there not being confirmation the 5-11 age group will see vaccinations yet. He also said they’ve be careful in lifting restrictions in vulnerable settings.

