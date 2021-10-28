SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Case of workers challenging Toronto hospital network’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2021 6:18 am
Click to play video: 'Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers' Ford speaking with hospital officials before introducing vaccine mandates for healthcare workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Friday he is speaking with hospital officials before deciding on whether to introduce a vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. He said he’s concerned about the impact a COVID-19 vaccine mandate might have on the system “months down the road” if the government has to let go of a large number of healthcare workers – Oct 15, 2021

TORONTO — The case of unvaccinated workers challenging a Toronto hospital network’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is set to be in court today.

Last week, Ontario Superior Court Justice Sean Dunphy issued a temporary injunction that paused enforcement of the hospital network’s deadline for staff to be immunized.

Read more: Several Ontario hospitals move to enact mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies for visitors

The University Health Network had said that any staff members who didn’t receive both shots by Oct. 22 would lose their jobs.

The temporary injunction, which will expire this week unless an extension is granted, only applies to the employees involved in the case.

Read more: COVID-19: Toronto hospital network plans to fire employees who aren’t vaccinated

Story continues below advertisement

Dunphy is set to hear arguments today on whether the court has jurisdiction in the matter.

The hospital network’s vaccine mandate goes beyond the province’s policy, which requires health and education workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested regularly.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
