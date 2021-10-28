Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard escorted on flight to Toronto to face sex assault charges

By Ryan Rocca & Tracy Tong Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 6:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agrees to be extradited to the U.S.' Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard agrees to be extradited to the U.S.
WATCH ABOVE: (Oct. 1) Fashion mogul Peter Nygard has signed a consent form allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face charges of sex trafficking. And he's also facing new charges here in Canada – Oct 1, 2021

Fashion mogul Peter Nygard was escorted by police on a flight to Toronto Thursday to face sexual assault charges, Global News has learned.

Nygard boarded a flight from Winnipeg Thursday afternoon. He landed in Toronto just before 6 p.m.

Earlier this month, an arrest warrant was issued by Toronto police for Nygard amid allegations of sexual assault and forcible confinement. The alleged incidents occurred between 1987 and 2006.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for Peter Nygard in Toronto for sexual assault, forcible confinement charges

Police said at the time that the 80-year-old will be charged with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement upon arrest.

The Toronto Police Service announced the warrant on the same day Nygard agreed to be extradited to the US to face sex trafficking charges there.

Story continues below advertisement

Nygard was arrested in December under the Extradition Act and has been held in Manitoba.

Nygard lawyer Jay Prober told Global News that Nygard is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Friday morning.

— With files from Tracy Tong, Kim Lawson, Elisha Dacey and Brittany Greenslade

Click to play video: 'Extradition hearing moves forward for Peter Nygard as Toronto police issue new arrest warrant' Extradition hearing moves forward for Peter Nygard as Toronto police issue new arrest warrant
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
